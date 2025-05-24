Telstar keep Eredivisie hopes alive with win over Den Bosch

Tribal Football
Telstar keep Eredivisie dream alive with dramatic win over FC Den Bosch
Telstar keep Eredivisie dream alive with dramatic win over FC Den BoschČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Hans van der Valk
Telstar kept their dream of a first Eredivisie appearance since 1978 alive after beating FC Den Bosch 2-1 after 120 minutes and securing a spot in the play-off finals.

After a dull 0-0 in 's Hertogenbosch, Telstar had the upper hand thanks to having home advantage in the second leg. The Velsen-Zuid side couldn't cash in on the advantage immediately as Teun van Grunsven put the visitors in front after 18 minutes from a corner.

Star man Youssef El Kachati got the home side back in the game soon after, converting a penalty in the 30th minute.

Neither side convinced or forced a winner within 90 minutes, therefore requiring a further 30 to decide who will feature in next week's finals on Thursday and Sunday.

It were Telstar who made the home crowd erupt for a second time on Friday night. El Kachati went on a mighty solo over the left side of the pitch but couldn't find the back of the net. Team-mate Danny Bakker could with a handy finish at the near post in the 109th minute.

The visitors tried, but FC Den Bosch's play-off adventure ended in the semi-finals. Telstar kept their dreams of Eredivisie football alive after 120 tense minutes and will play Eredivisie side Willem II in the finals.

Mentions
