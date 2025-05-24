Telstar keep Eredivisie hopes alive with win over Den Bosch

Telstar kept their dream of a first Eredivisie appearance since 1978 alive after beating FC Den Bosch 2-1 after 120 minutes and securing a spot in the play-off finals.

After a dull 0-0 in 's Hertogenbosch, Telstar had the upper hand thanks to having home advantage in the second leg. The Velsen-Zuid side couldn't cash in on the advantage immediately as Teun van Grunsven put the visitors in front after 18 minutes from a corner.

Advertisement Advertisement

Player ratings Flashscore

Star man Youssef El Kachati got the home side back in the game soon after, converting a penalty in the 30th minute.

Neither side convinced or forced a winner within 90 minutes, therefore requiring a further 30 to decide who will feature in next week's finals on Thursday and Sunday.

It were Telstar who made the home crowd erupt for a second time on Friday night. El Kachati went on a mighty solo over the left side of the pitch but couldn't find the back of the net. Team-mate Danny Bakker could with a handy finish at the near post in the 109th minute.

The visitors tried, but FC Den Bosch's play-off adventure ended in the semi-finals. Telstar kept their dreams of Eredivisie football alive after 120 tense minutes and will play Eredivisie side Willem II in the finals.

View all the match statistics on Flashscore.