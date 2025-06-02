Bosz, Farioli, Simonis, and Jans nominated for Eredivisie award

The nominees for the Rinus Michels Award for best Eredivisie manager have been revealed by the coaches' union Coaches Betaald Voetbal.

PSV's Peter Bosz, Go Ahead Eagles' Paul Simonis, FC Utrecht boss Ron Jans, and former Ajax manager Francesco Farioli have been nominated for this year's award.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bosz, last year's winner of the Rinus Michels Award, won his second-straight title with PSV after making up a nine-point deficit with five games to go. Paul Simonis wrote history with Go Ahead Eagles by winning their first major trophy in club history, beating AZ in the KNVB Beker final in April.

Peter Bosz won the Rinus Michels Award last year ANP, ANP / Alamy / Profimedia

Ron Jans and FC Utrecht finished fourth after the best start to an Eredivisie season in club history. Ajax recovered from a dismal year and finished second under Francesco Farioli, who left the club one day after the last game of the season.

Managers of all the professional football clubs will be able to cast their vote before the award ceremony on July 2nd.