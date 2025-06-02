Bosz, Farioli, Simonis, and Jans nominated for Eredivisie award
PSV's Peter Bosz, Go Ahead Eagles' Paul Simonis, FC Utrecht boss Ron Jans, and former Ajax manager Francesco Farioli have been nominated for this year's award.
Bosz, last year's winner of the Rinus Michels Award, won his second-straight title with PSV after making up a nine-point deficit with five games to go. Paul Simonis wrote history with Go Ahead Eagles by winning their first major trophy in club history, beating AZ in the KNVB Beker final in April.
Ron Jans and FC Utrecht finished fourth after the best start to an Eredivisie season in club history. Ajax recovered from a dismal year and finished second under Francesco Farioli, who left the club one day after the last game of the season.
Managers of all the professional football clubs will be able to cast their vote before the award ceremony on July 2nd.