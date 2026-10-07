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Marseille chief reveals failed move for Lyon star Athekame

Marseille chief reveals failed move for Lyon star Athekame
Marseille chief reveals failed move for Lyon star AthekameČTK / imago sportfotodienst / JOERAN STEINSIEK

Olympique Marseille endured a difficult summer transfer window, selling several key players while failing to make a single signing due to financial restrictions.

The club had made commitments to UEFA and the DNCG to secure their Europa League participation, leaving them with little room to operate in the market. 

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Sporting director Gregory Lorenzi revealed Marseille still approached several players but could not approve deals because of their financial situation.

One of their targets was Zachary Athekame, with Lorenzi and manager Bruno Genesio both speaking directly to the Swiss international. “I spoke to him, Genesio spoke to him,” Lorenzi told L’Equipe.

However, Marseille were unable to complete the move, allowing fierce rivals Lyon to secure Athekame on a season-long loan from AC Milan.

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