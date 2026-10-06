Lyon eye permanent Openda deal after Juventus loan

Olympique Lyon could explore a permanent deal for Lois Openda when his season-long loan from Juventus ends next summer.

The Belgium international returned to France after struggling to establish himself at the Serie A side.

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Lyon paid a €3 million fee to secure the 26-year-old on loan, although the agreement does not include an option to buy.

However, journalist Sacha Tavolieri told Tutto Juve that a permanent transfer remains a realistic possibility, depending largely on the Ligue 1 side’s performances this season.

Openda previously impressed in Ligue 1 with RC Lens before moving abroad and will hope to rediscover his best form at the Groupama Stadium.

Should Lyon enjoy a strong domestic campaign and secure Champions League qualification, they could have the financial and sporting incentive to approach Juventus about signing the forward outright next summer.