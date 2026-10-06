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Juventus open talks over January move for Marseille's Hojbjerg

Juventus open talks over January move for Marseille's Hojbjerg
Juventus open talks over January move for Marseille's HojbjergProfimedia

Juventus are preparing to step up talks over a January move for Marseille midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, preliminary discussions have already taken place with the 31-year-old Denmark international’s representatives, with further negotiations expected soon.

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Hojbjerg remained at Marseille during the summer despite the French club reportedly hoping to sell him amid financial difficulties. 

A proposed switch to Newcastle United failed after the midfielder rejected the move, with the French club subsequently stripping him of the captaincy.

Despite losing the armband, Hojbjerg continues to enjoy the backing of manager Bruno Genesio and remains a regular for the Ligue 1 side.

He is reportedly open to leaving Marseille, provided he joins an ambitious project at a major European club, potentially paving the way for Juventus to make their move.

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