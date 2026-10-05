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Descamps reveals West Brom & Hull approaches as Lyon looms

Descamps reveals West Brom & Hull approaches as Lyon looms
Descamps reveals West Brom & Hull approaches as Lyon loomsANP / Sipa USA / Profimedia

Olympique Lyon goalkeeper Remy Descamps has revealed he rejected approaches from West Bromwich Albion and Hull City during the 2025-26 winter transfer window.

Speaking to Le Progres, the 30-year-old explained that he chose to remain at Lyon after enjoying regular opportunities during the first half of the campaign.

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Descamps began last season as club’s first-choice goalkeeper before a hand injury in September allowed Dominik Greif to take over. 

After returning two months later, the Frenchman made nine appearances, including four in the Europa League.

Despite subsequently serving as Greif’s backup, Descamps has no regrets about rejecting the chance to move to England.

However, with another January transfer window approaching and only two appearances for Lyon this season, he is keeping his options open.

Descamps insists he will remain positive and take every opportunity that comes his way, but admitted he would consider leaving Lyon if an attractive proposal arrives.

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