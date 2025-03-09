Manchester United’s Amorim provides positive Ugarte injury update

Tribal Football
Shina Oludare
Amorim provides positive Ugarte injury update
Amorim provides positive Ugarte injury update
Ruben Amorim provided a positive update on Manuel Ugarte's injury ahead of Manchester United’s Europa League clash with Real Sociedad.

The Uruguay international picked up a minor injury during the Red Devils’ FA Cup defeat to Fulham on March 2, which ruled him out of the clash against Arsenal.

However, he could be available for the Old Trafford giants when they take on the Spaniards in Thursday’s Round of 16 second-leg encounter.

When asked about the potential return of any absentees against La Real, Amorim told club website, "Maybe Ugarte, I don't know, we'll see."

 "I think Manu will return. We will be ready for Thursday.

"We have had to cope this week, we had three games. We came from Ipswich, when we played one half with one less man, extra-time with Fulham and then played in Spain with the travel.

"We played against Arsenal, who won 7-1 in the Champions League. We will be ready for Thursday.

"It's going to be an important game for us."

