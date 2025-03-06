Bruno Fernandes' handball proves costly as Man United take a draw against Real Sociedad

Manchester United had to settle for a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League (UEL) last 16 clash against Real Sociedad, leaving the tie on a knife edge after avoiding defeat for the eighth time in their last nine European away games in Spain (W5, D3).

Man United’s trip to the Reale Arena grew in importance following Sunday’s penalty shootout defeat against Fulham in the FA Cup, leaving the UEL as their only viable route to winning a trophy and securing European qualification for next season.

With pressure on their shoulders, the Red Devils made an encouraging start to proceedings, with Alejandro Garnacho forcing Álex Remiro into action in the opening 15 minutes in San Sebastian.

Ruben Amorim’s charges continued to carry the greater threat in the first period, going agonisingly close through Bruno Fernandes and Joshua Zirkzee, who were denied in quick succession by Aritz Elustondo’s heroic defending, ensuring the visitors went into the break without scoring for the fifth time in six UEL matches.

Another chance passed United by just after the restart when Garnacho drove the ball into the side-netting from a narrow angle.

However, their persistence finally paid dividends shortly before the hour mark, with Joshua Zirkzee guiding the ball home from the edge of the box after being teed up by Garnacho’s cutback. Zirkzee’s first UEL goal was only good enough to give his side the lead for just over 10 minutes before Mikel Oyarzabal sent Andre Onana the wrong way from the penalty spot after Bruno Fernandes was penalised for a handball infringement.

With momentum in their favour, the hosts threatened to send United back to England with nothing to show for their efforts. First, Brais Méndez’s long-range effort brought a full-stretch save out of Onana before Orri Oskarsson poked a gilt-edged chance wide of the post after being found by Sheraldo Becker.

Oskarsson also forced Onana into a crucial save in stoppage time, as the Premier League side ultimately held their nerve to preserve parity until the final whistle, maintaining their unbeaten UEL record this term ahead of next week’s return leg at Old Trafford.

