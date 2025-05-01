Man United’s Fernandes next to Salah after brace against Athletic Bilbao

Every Second Media, Every Second Media / Alamy / Profimedia

Fernandes next to Salah after brace against Athletic Bilbao

Bruno Fernandes scored twice in the first-half of Manchester United’s Europa League semi-final first leg against Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.

Casemiro had given the Red Devils the lead on the half-hour mark before the Portugal international doubled the advantage seven minutes later.

He completed his double in the 45th minute to give the English side a three-goal lead going into the half time break.

With that, he took his goal contribution to 34 this season (18 goals and 16 assists). Only Liverpool star Mohamed Salah (56) has scored or assisted more goals for Premier League clubs in all competitions this season than him.