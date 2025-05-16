Man Utd youngsters Fredricson and Amass admit they crave more opportunities under Amorim

Manchester United's youngsters Tyler Fredricson and Harry Amass have opened up on breaking into the first team in the final stretch of the season.

Fredricson picked up the Denzil Haroun Reserve-Team Player of the Year trophy, while Amass was named the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year in what has been a very successful year for the academy graduates. Friday night's Premier League game at Chelsea may provide an opportunity for the pair to shine once under Amorim as the first team focus on the Europa League final.

Fredricson spoke on being prepared for his big call-up after his experience of playing at Old Trafford with the younger-age sides.

"I think that’s what the club try to do, they try to give us these experiences to give us a head start really," he told us. "It gives a taste of what big games are like, with the crowds and playing at Old Trafford, and that’s helped me. Yeah, it gives you a little bit of confidence and comforting feeling before you step out on the big stage.

"I think the manager’s put his trust into me to go and play. So I think you can only do that from what he’s seen and that’s how I play. So I think it’s massive to just go in there and try to be yourself and play how you normally do. Hopefully, it goes well.”

Amass has a similar mind set and cannot wait to add to his experience so far which includes being a part of the side who pulled off a dramatic comeback against Lyon in the Europa League Quarter finals.

"Yeah, the memories will definitely last a lifetime," he explained. "It was an unreal experience. It’s just a brilliant memory.

"Obviously, when that last goal went in, everyone was buzzing. And then it was just about getting the ball and focusing to make sure that we win the game. Once we won it, we could enjoy it.

"I think it just comes with playing for a long time and the type of person you are," he added. "I think taking information is something I do well. I enjoy doing it. I enjoy learning and listening to ideas, and trying to improve my game, you know, with any information from other people.”

Fredricson also admitted that he is desperate for more first-team exposure under Amorim which may come about as the Portuguese head coach rotates his side.

"It’s such a high level that these players have got to," he said of his team-mates. "So I think you’ve got to be able to be willing to learn every day because we’re trying to get to their level. Hopefully, we can be just as good as them.

"It’s been great. It’s been a great experience. I’ve enjoyed it very much and hopefully I get more opportunities."