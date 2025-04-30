Man Utd receive huge boost as two stars including Diallo return ahead of Bilbao clash

Both Amad Diallo and Matthijs de Ligt have returned to training for Manchester United ahead of their Europa League clash withAtletico Bilbao.

United's season rests on the Europa League after a dismal season under manager Ruben Amorim which sees them just a few points away from the relegation zone and out of both domestic cups. Winning this competition could make many forget how bad Amorim’s debut season was and will hand them a place in the Champions League for next season.

The Red Devils have been without Diallo since he suffered an ankle injury in February as many feared he would miss the rest of the season. Diallo was back on the pitch at Carrington on Wednesday and was joined by defender De Ligt who has been out since the start of the month after picking up the injury in the defeat against Nottingham Forest.

With the news that Diogo Dalot will miss the rest of the season, De Ligt is a much needed return for what has been a shaky United defense throughout the campaign. However, the pair are unlikely to be risked this Thursday and could instead appear in a rotated United squad who will travel to the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon to face a Brentford side who are looking to book a place in Europe much like Amorim’s side.