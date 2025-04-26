Amad on track to make Man Utd return for Euro semi

Amad Diallo is set to return to training at Manchester United next week.

The winger was expected to be out for the season due to an ankle ligament injury suffered in February.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Amad is expected to take part in full-scale training at United "next week".

Amad's return could see him available for United's Europa League semifinal against Athletic Bilbao, with the first-leg to be staged next Thursday evening.

Amad has provided six assists and scored six goals in the Premier League this term, along with two goals in the Europa League.