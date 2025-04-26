Tribal Football
Most Read
Mourinho on potentially taking the Leeds United job: I'm ready to go
Van der Sar offers Man Utd advice on Onana
Maresca warns Chelsea star that he has not scored the "required number" of goals
Maresca fully confident in Cabellero for Chelsea clash with Everton

Amad on track to make Man Utd return for Euro semi

Paul Vegas
Amad on track to make Man Utd return for Euro semi
Amad on track to make Man Utd return for Euro semiSports Press Photo / ddp USA / Profimedia
Amad Diallo is set to return to training at Manchester United next week.

The winger was expected to be out for the season due to an ankle ligament injury suffered in February.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Amad is expected to take part in full-scale training at United "next week".

Amad's return could see him available for United's Europa League  semifinal against Athletic Bilbao, with the first-leg to be staged next Thursday evening.

Amad has provided six assists and scored six goals in the Premier League this term, along with two goals in the Europa League.

Mentions
Europa LeaguePremier LeagueDiallo AmadManchester UnitedAth Bilbao
Related Articles
Amorim admits he is happy to see Rashford and Antony perform on loan away from Man Utd
Chido Obi reveals the advice Amorim has given him: He’s just told me to be humble
Andre Onana handed Man United lifeline as transfer plans revealed