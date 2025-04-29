Man Utd captain Fernandes admits: Europa League title won't save season

Tribal Football
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes says winning the Europa League title won't "save" their season.

United meet Athletic Bilbao this week in the first-leg of their Europa League semifinal on Thursday night.

Asked if winning the competition would rescue their season, Fernandes replied: "I wouldn't say it's a reward, I think it will just be successful in terms of the Europa League.

"It's very important to do that, to get the silverware this season. But it won't save anything."

On facing Athletic, where the final will be hosted at their San Mames stadium, Fernandes knows they will have extra motivation this week.

He added, "They have the final at home if they beat us, so it will be really tough. You have to be prepared."

