Man Utd fullback Dalot: Amorim paying tickets for staff shows he wants club to be united

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot insists the players appreciate the management of Ruben Amorim.

While they're in the Europa League final, United stand to record their worse finish of the Premier League era, with the club currently sitting 16th in the table.

Dalot said, "He doesn’t hide his emotions. He doesn’t hide the type of communication he wants to express - and that makes him an honest guy, an honest person.

“It is really hard these days to find managers and players like him. But if it hurts you, it’s a good sign because it means you want to change things. He is speaking about my team, my team-mates, my club. I don’t want to hear my manager and anybody else around the club feeling like that.

“So what can I do to change that? That is what I focus on the most. I try to evolve as many team-mates as many people as I can into having the same energy - but then you have to fight.

“It is obviously something the club will address, the players have to address also. We have to look at ourselves and see what can I change to be better and try to get in the same pattern that the manager wants.”

Amazing gesture

Dalot also hailed Amorim's decision to pay for the family and friends of staff to make it to the Europa League final after co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe chose to restrict ticket allocation to club staff.

Dalot continued: “Don’t get me wrong, the manager is a nice guy - but when he has to give a stick to everybody, he gives a stick.

“He isn’t afraid to say what he thinks. I think you saw that since he came that he has his own ideas, he will not change for anybody because he thinks he is best for the club - and I can guarantee you it is the best for the club.

“It will take a little bit of time. Everybody made a headline when he came about the big storm we needed to go through but that is what we are facing now and we will get through it and people will look back to this time as something that was big for the club.

“We just have to keep building because I believe together we will do great things. The manager showed how much he wants to keep the club united by literally paying to make sure everybody will be together at the final.

“I think it is an amazing gesture. It could have easily been all the players doing it but by doing it by himself it is so incredible.”