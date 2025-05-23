Man Utd must sell Garnacho to fuel Gyokeres transfer as Amorim's rebuild begins

Manchester United must sell winger Alejandro Garnacho this summer to help sign Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres.

This is reported by The Telegraph who state that the Red Devils may accept a bid of £60m for Garnacho, which could then open the path for manager Ruben Amorim to reunite with Gyokeres for the same figure despite his release clause reported to be £83.6m. The Swedish international has scored 53 goals in all competitions this season and is top of United’s wishlist as they begin their squad overhaul.

Garnacho was subject to bids from Chelsea and Napoli in the January transfer window and is now not sure where his future lies beyond this season after being snubbed by Amorim in the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham.

"Up until the final, I played every round helping the team, and today I play 20 minutes, I don't know," said Garnacho.

"The final will influence (my decision), but the whole season, the situation of the club. I'm going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens afterwards."

The Argentina winger’s brother, Roberto Garnacho, posted on his Instagram account that the winger had been "thrown under the bus". Asked if he should have brought Garnacho on earlier, Amorim said:

"How many times have we had this conversation, and it was the opposite? Some players come in, like Mason Mount, against Bilbao and changed the game.

"So now it is easy to say. Who missed the big opportunity in the first half against Bilbao? Yeah (Garnacho). Of course, now it is easy for us to talk about a lot of views."

Garnacho’s time at United seems to be over but for United to replace him they first must sell the young winger for a substantial fee to raise much needed funds to sign Gyokeres in the coming months. However, now the club will be without European football for next season the striker may be dismayed and could have his head turned as United continue to fall apart.