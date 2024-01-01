Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Man Utd boss Ferguson opens up about retirement decision
Man Utd defender Evans: Van Nistelrooy addressed squad
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone hits back at Omorodion: He knows the message he sent
Endrick digging in his heels at Real Madrid

Man Utd keeper Bayindir: I'll speak to Ten Hag about Fenerbahce chance

Man Utd keeper Bayindir: I'll speak to Ten Hag about Fenerbahce chance
Man Utd keeper Bayindir: I'll speak to Ten Hag about Fenerbahce chanceAction Plus
Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir will speak with manager Erik ten Hag before this week's Europa League clash with Fenerbahce.

Bayindir is eager to face his former club on Thursday in Istanbul.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told TRT: "I was happy when I was paired with Fenerbahçe. Only one match is played, either at home or away. It seems strange to me to call this an away game. Actually, it doesn't seem like an away game to me.

"I will just be in a different dressing room. I left Fenerbahçe in a good way. Our fans will welcome me in a good way."

Bayindir added, "I had a conversation with manager Erik ten Hag about not playing for Manchester United. I always respect the manager's decision but I will do everything to play. I'm just focusing on the pitch."

Mentions
Premier LeagueBayindir AltayFenerbahceManchester United
Related Articles
Rangers chief Clement coy on Villa, Everton target Kent
Marseille forward Greenwood hoping to hear from new England coach Tuchel
Sir Alex skips Man Utd victory for another match