Man Utd keeper Bayindir: I'll speak to Ten Hag about Fenerbahce chance

Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir will speak with manager Erik ten Hag before this week's Europa League clash with Fenerbahce.

Bayindir is eager to face his former club on Thursday in Istanbul.

He told TRT: "I was happy when I was paired with Fenerbahçe. Only one match is played, either at home or away. It seems strange to me to call this an away game. Actually, it doesn't seem like an away game to me.

"I will just be in a different dressing room. I left Fenerbahçe in a good way. Our fans will welcome me in a good way."

Bayindir added, "I had a conversation with manager Erik ten Hag about not playing for Manchester United. I always respect the manager's decision but I will do everything to play. I'm just focusing on the pitch."