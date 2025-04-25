Amorim admits he is happy to see Rashford and Antony perform on loan away from Man Utd

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has spoken to the press ahead of this weekend's clash against Bournemouth.

United will be hoping to avoid making it three Premier League defeats in a row this weekend despite Amorim’s mind likely being focused on the Europa League semi-final on Thursday night against Athletic Club. Amorim first confirmed that Diogo Dalot could miss the remainder of the season with a calf injury.

Dalot out for the season?

"Dalot is out. We don’t know how long he’s going to be out. But he’s out for these next games.

"There is that possibility (he will miss the remainder of the season) but I don’t know. We will check week by week because he works really hard. He can recover quite well, so we’ll see.

"He has something in his muscle in his calf. He had a sequence of games where he played all the time. We try to manage (that) but the players play a lot of minutes and are not so ready to cope with that. Dalot felt something."

Amorim comments on Cunha links

He next commented on the transfer links to Wolves striker Matheus Cunha which have grown over the past weeks.

“I could say this is a conversation for the end of the season but I have an idea that is clear because we need to do things early.

“I will not say anything about Matheus because if I say one time I will have to comment on every situation. I am focused on this season and even in the next few games could change our plan for next season.”

Amorim is impressed by Rashford and Antony

Marcus Rashford's form at Villa whilst on loan has been impressive and Amorim stated that he and Antony performing whilst away from the club is always a positive.

“All the players on loan will return and then the club will decide what to do at the end of the season. The talent of Rashford, the talent of Antony, they all have talent. We are really happy because if you put players on loan you want them to perform. That is good for us.”

Are the owners losing confidence?

The next question centered on the confidence of the owners as United consistently fail to break away from the bottom half of the table.

“We have to win every game and every game is important. We have to put our standards, even without winning, really high. I feel the board understand the context and what we want to do. Our idea is really clear.

“I am critical because we are not winning games and we are Manchester United and near the bottom.”

United's pull this summer

Amorim also opened up on United’s pull in the transfer window and expressed that no matter their league position the club will always attract players.

“It’s Manchester United. What I feel is there are a lot of players that want to play for our club, if you look at our club in the moment with all the problems, changing coach, it looks a little bit of a problem but we have a clear idea and that’s the easiest part to explain for a player. It’s Manchester United and every player wants to play for Manchester United.”

Rotating ahead of the Europa League semi-final

Finally, he spoke on rotation and prioritising the Europa League which means resting some of the best members of the squad.

“It matters a lot, what I’m saying with our current squad you have to take a risk and choose the priority. I want the best players in every game and sometimes it’s hard for me to take a risk in every game but in this moment we have to make choices and I want to protect the young players, I don’t want to put everybody together in the same game so they can’t perform, I want to help the club and I am trying to help.”