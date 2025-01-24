Man Utd boss Amorim: We must enjoy this win; Rangers didn't create much

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim felt there was much to improve for his team this week.

The Red Devils battled to a 2-1 home win over Glasgow Rangers in Manchester.

The result puts them in a good position for automatic Europa League knockout qualification.

On the late winner, he stated: “A win is a win. Of course, it’s a good feeling when you feel that we deserve the win, you are near the second goal but then you suffer the draw. But we managed to score again and it was a good feeling, you can feel it in the stadium and the noise was beautiful. It was a good win today.”

On playing better with the ball, he added: “I think we did well. We played better with the ball, more connections, you can feel it, more speed sometimes with the ball. I think we started well but then we lost control of the game for seven minutes because of small, bad decisions.

“But I think the lads did well and, even when we suffer the goal from Rangers, we are so near of the second goal. We missed so many chances. In this moment, it’s so hard but then they recover and I think it was a good victory.

“It was important to win, especially at home. It was a good feeling to continue our work. It’s a competition that we need to be in a good position to avoid the play-offs and we are doing that. It was a good day today.”

Asked if the result was what mattered the most, he finished: “I think it’s everything together. Of course we are not playing our best, we are far from that. But we improved from the last game. I know the opponent is different, the pace, everything is different. But they try it and you can see it again the connections, the movements, some plays - I think we did well with the time we had to practice. We need to be more clinical in the right moments because that can help us a lot.

“It was not good enough (the performance) but we try and we improve a little bit in the small things like in possession and creating chances. We should score more goals. They (Rangers) didn’t create too much and that is also a good thing. We managed to express a little bit. We know that the opposition is different from the Premier League and that helped us today. It was not perfect but it was an okay performance.”