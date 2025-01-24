Rangers boss Clement: So close to doing something special at Man Utd

Tribal Football
In his post-match interview with TNT Sports, Rangers manager Philippe Clement shared his thoughts on the team's performance against Manchester United. 

Despite the Europa League loss, Clement expressed a mix of disappointment and pride, highlighting the team's fighting spirit.

He emphasized the valuable experiences gained by the young players and the strong mentality he observed within the squad.

Clement told TNT Sports: "It's very mixed feelings for the moment.

"I'm gutted that we lose because you play games to win, the team wanted to do something special here, they were really close to doing that.

"In these circumstances with all the injuries and players we missed, I'm also very proud of the team performance. The way they were brave on the ball and created chances. We're disappointed with the result because of course we wanted to win or at least a draw.

"We had to make two changes at half time, put players out of position but you can see it's a group who wants to work and do everything for the colours of the club. I cannot ask more from them.

"I think there were a lot of positives and also really great experiences for several young players. At the end, we're gutted we didn't win but I'm glad the players feel that way, that's the mentality I want to see."

