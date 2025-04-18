Man United eye Tyler Dibling if they win Europa League

Tribal Football
Andrew Matthews, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia
Man United will reportedly make a summer move for Southampton wonderkid Tyler Dibling but only if they win the Europa League.

According to ESPN Man United are increasingly interested in the 19-year-old but will only make a move to sign him if they win the Europa League.

Winning the Europa League would ensure that Old Trafford would see Champions League football next season, despite sitting down in 14th in the Premier League table.

Dibling has plenty of admirers and is likely to leave Southampton in the summer following their relegation earlier in the month.

Southampton are reportedly holding out for a massive £100 million for his signature, amid links with Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham, Bayern Munich as well as United.

The report adds that it is incredibly unlikely that the South Coast club will get such a fee for Dibling, especially if he pushes for a move.

