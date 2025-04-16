Bundesliga duo jump into battle for Southampton superkid Dibling

Bundesliga clubs are threatening to ferry Southampton whiz Tyler Dibling away from England this summer.

The teenage winger has been one of the few success stories in Saints' relegation campaign this season and is set to be sold in the summer.

Tottenham and Manchester United have been credited with interest in Dibling, who Saints rate in the £100m range.

However, a move abroad could also be on, with Sky Deutschland reporting Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig are both serious suitors.

In Germany, it's claimed Southampton would be prepared to sell for less than £50m, despite as many as 17 major clubs across Europe being in touch for the 19 year-old winger. Such a price has Bayern and RBL expressing interest.

Dibling's deal with Saints runs to 2027.