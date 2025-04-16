Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd miss out on £480K as Antony's contract clause is dodged by Real Betis
Carlo Ancelotti reveals shock 'dream' job amid Real Madrid sack rumours
Chelsea put 23 players on transfer list ahead of major summer overhaul
Andre Onana left 'shocked' after recent Man United paycut

Bundesliga duo jump into battle for Southampton superkid Dibling

Paul Vegas
Bundesliga duo jump into battle for Southampton superkid Dibling
Bundesliga duo jump into battle for Southampton superkid DiblingAction Plus
Bundesliga clubs are threatening to ferry Southampton whiz Tyler Dibling away from England this summer.

The teenage winger has been one of the few success stories in Saints' relegation campaign this season and is set to be sold in the summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Tottenham and Manchester United have been credited with interest in Dibling, who Saints rate in the £100m range.

However, a move abroad could also be on, with Sky Deutschland reporting Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig are both serious suitors.

In Germany, it's claimed Southampton would be prepared to sell for less than £50m, despite as many as 17 major clubs across Europe being in touch for the 19 year-old winger. Such a price has Bayern and RBL expressing interest.

Dibling's deal with Saints runs to 2027.

Mentions
BundesligaPremier LeagueSouthamptonBayern MunichManchester UnitedTottenhamRB LeipzigDibling TylerFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Arsenal make Sesko contact; Griezmann yet to make Atletico call; Beto rethinks future
Tottenham want to 'negotiate' with Bayern Munich over Mathys Tel deal
Arsenal, Spurs encouraged as Coman informs Bayern Munich of decision