Hurzeler on Tottenham's Postecoglou: I think he’s a role model for young coaches, like me

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has spoken to the media ahead of the final game of the season against Europa League champions Tottenham.

At least nine English teams will feature in European competition, and the Seagulls will be hoping for a win over Spurs to potentially secure a place in Europe as they recover from their European celebrations. Hurzeler first opened up on Tottenham's 1-0 Europa League final win over Manchester United.

Tottenham deserved to win the Europa League

"Both teams had a lot of pressure. Tottenham were the right team to win after playing very maturely. They scored a goal and deserved to win. Congrats to them."

Trophy celebrations could hinder Tottenham's performance

He was then asked whether the trophy celebrations could hinder their performance this weekend, therefore helping Brighton to a win.

"We don't know. I have no influence over how they celebrate and prepare for this game. I can only influence how we prepare.

"We don't know how the atmosphere will be or what team we will face."

Pedro and Rutter out of contention

Hurzeler next confirmed Georginio Rutter and Joao Pedro are unavailable for selection which is a huge blow for Brighton heading into the clash.

"There are non-negotiables that we have to stick to. We don't make any compromises.

"Joao will learn from this and come back stronger. We can only be successful as a group when we feel this togetherness."

Postecoglou is a role model to many young coaches

Finally, he opened up on Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou and how happy he is to see him finding success in what has been a fairytale second season.

"I'm happy for him because he's a very good guy. He deserves this. He deserves it and he has a lot of pressure on how he deals with the pressure.

"I think he’s a role model for young coaches as well, like me. I'm very happy for him. I know that he worked hard for this and what I really like is that he said already in September after a game against Arsenal (that he wins things in his second season). He's a man who can look into the future and that's something very impressive."