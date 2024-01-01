Juric urges calm as Roma shocked by Elfsborg

Roma coach Ivan Juric urged calm after their surprise 1-0 Europa League defeat at Elfsborg.

Michael Baidoo converted a penalty for the hosts after Tommaso Baldanzi's hand-ball offence.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I saw a lot of positives, we moved the ball well and there are certainly things we need to improve on the counter-attacks, but I do not agree with your vision of the game,” Juric told Sky Italia.

“I saw a lot of good moves, many chances to score and we accept that we were unable to score, but I would not call it a negative performance, nor a chaotic one.

“What I notice is the preventative marking, because even when we are in superiority, we are not aggressive enough to stop those counters. We kept the ball for long periods, but there are situations we need to improve.”

Asked about his rotations, Juric also said: “We did a lot to get into the final third and should’ve had more quality. We had that chance with Pellegrini where Dovbyk held up the ball. Overall, I saw some very interesting things, much more football, occupying the spaces, and we still allow far too many counter-attacks.

“Of course the result is negative, but I don’t think it’s worth throwing everything away.”