Man Utd include Kone in Europa League squad

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd make several changes for their Europa League squad
Man Utd make several changes for their Europa League squad
Manchester United have made alterations to their squad for the UEFA Youth League.

The Red Devils are set to take on Zalgiris in the second round, leading 5-2 from the first leg.

The winner will meet either AZ Alkmaar or Stromsgodset in the next round, with AZ up 4-1 in their first leg.

Summer recruit Sekou Kone is likely to play in the game and will be in the Youth League squad moving forward.

The full squad is as follows, per the United website:

Goalkeepers: Cameron Byrne-Hughes, William Murdock.

Defenders: Harry Amass, Tyler Fredricson, Louis Jackson, Jaydan Kamason, Godwill Kukonki, Reece Munro.

Midfielders: Zach Baumann, Jacob Devaney, Jack Fletcher, Jayce Fitzgerald, Sekou Kone.

Forwards: Gabriele Biancheri, Bendito Mantato, Ashton Missin, Victor Musa, James Scanlon, Ethan Wheatley, Ethan Williams.

