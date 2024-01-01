Oosting on Man Utd draw: We've put Twente on the map

Twente coach Joseph Oosting says this week's Europa League draw at Manchester United has put the club on the map.

Oosting was delighted with his players for Wednesday's 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

He said, “The key was our game plan. We wanted to apply high pressure, which worked out well. But we also had a plan for how we wanted to do it in possession. We wanted to use positional play to make changes of sides. That worked out well.

“We have put FC Twente on the map here. Last year we came third. We worked really hard for that. We are now in Europe and want to participate in that. I see a good development in that.

"We are growing as a club, we are growing as a team, you see that individuals are growing. You see that reflected. This is also an important result for Dutch football.”