'It was the best game' - Ruben Amorim full of praise for under-fire Man United star

Man United manager Ruben Amorim has praised misfiring striker Rasmus Hojlund for his performance in their 3-0 Europa League win over Athletic Club on Thursday.

Amorim’s side have one foot in the Europa League final after their comprehensive win over the Spanish side thanks to Casemiro’s opener and a brace from captain Bruno Fernandes.

The 22-year-old didn’t score but his hold up play and overall attacking positioning made him a constant threat for Man United.

Hojlund has struggled this season, scoring just nine goals and providing two assists in his 47 games across all competitions.

Speaking to the press after the game, Amorim was full of praise for the Denmark international.

"I think it was the best game that he had with me as a coach," Amorim said. "He helped the team a lot, he secured the ball and then made the runs, he decided quite well."

The Portoguese coach advised caution, however, and compared Hojlund to fellow under-fire star Harry Maguire.

"It is a good moment for him but, like Harry (Maguire), he needs to understand that everything can change," he said. "So let’s focus on the next one. This is in the past. We have a tough job to do on Sunday and on Thursday."