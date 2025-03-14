Tribal Football
Fernandes: Man Utd players have total belief in Hojlund

Paul Vegas
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes heaped praise for Rasmus Hojlund after their Europa League win against Real Sociedad.

Fernandes hit a hat-trick on the night, with Denmark striker again drawing a blank.

“He’s a striker,” Fernandes told TNT Sports on the pitch at Old Trafford after the match. “Strikers are all about goals.

“They’re going to be criticised by scoring or not scoring, from outside noise. But from us, from the dressing room, we want Rasmus to score as many as he can.

“But at the same time, we need to understand he won the penalty for us for the first goal and did a lot of movements to attract people. For my last goal, he attracted the defenders which gave the space.”

Fernandes added: “So there’s a lot of things that he does that the outside world probably can’t see. But we see it. We see how much he loves to work and to score. We’re sure the goals will come.”

