Amorim praises Dorgu after Man Utd victory: Proud of his penalty intervention

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim praised Patrick Dorgu for his intervention over a penalty call during their Europa League win against Real Sociedad.

At 2-1 up on the night, Dorgu went down inside the La Real penalty area, which saw the decision taken to VAR. During the time of deliberation, Dorgu insisted to the match officials that he wasn't fouled - which VAR eventually agreed with.

After the 4-1 win, which saw United reach the quarterfinals 5-2 on aggregate, Amorim said of Dorgu's actions: "It depends. It is the right thing to do. So I am quite proud of him, but it depends. I cannot say if it is 0-0 or we are losing, if I would have the same response! So he did well.

"He did a great performance and he was improving during the game. He is learning a lot in that position. He has that physicality and he is clearly able to be able to play in our league. So it was a good game and it was a good action from Dorgu."

On the overall performance, Amorim also said: "I felt, during the week, that we showed we can play these kind of games and I think our exhibition against Arsenal was not beautiful, but it helped a lot and, in that second half, we needed to believe. I felt that the team, even before the match, was full of confidence.

"We suffered a goal but we continued to play the same thing and that can show, since the first minute, we believe that we can go to the next stage. This is also a different competition. I think that the physicality of our team made a great difference in these two games."