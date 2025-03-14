Fernandes eases Man Utd tension as Old Trafford (& Casemiro) reacts to Ratcliffe claims

FROM OLD TRAFFORD: Manchester United reached the quarter finals of the Europa League with a convincing 4-1 home win over Real Sociedad and 5-2 on aggregate with a big thanks to Bruno Fernandes who scored a hat trick.

I was under the impression that penalties occur at the end of extract time but here at Old Trafford we had two spot kicks in the first 16 minutes followed by a third in the second half. It would have been four but VAR which gave Sociedad the lead from 12 yards refused another after the break.

United showed character in coming from behind after that early set back and with the crowd in full voice gradually overwhelmed their Basque opponents with fine display of attacking football and two late goals. Admittedly the tie changed when Sociedad went down to 10 men after substitute Jon Aramburu was dismissed in the second half for pulling back Patrick Dorgu although it seemed harsh as the foul occurred quite a way from goal.

This was a night when it all came together for the home team as Fernandes again was the bright spot in what has been a dismal Premier League campaign. All that was lacking was for Rasmus Hoijlund to end his goal drought but he had chances and the Old Trafford faithful would have cheered long and hard.

As it was the atmosphere was electric with so much resting on this result. The crowd were constantly chanting “Glazers Out” when not urging the team on. The prawn sandwich brigade were definitely on an outer tonight! Seeing their team competing and winning the physical duels was a tonic for the Stretford End.

United announced just 48 hours ago they were to build a new £2b stadium close to the existing Old Trafford with a capacity of 100,000 which has brought a mixed reaction from the fans although nights like these would more than justify the expense.

From those embracing the change to others who feel it may just be a soulless venue with the additional 25,000 capacity simply catering to the corporate sector. Then a few supporters I have talked to feel the money would be better spent on improving the squad nor does it look good when co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe makes this declaration after recent months has seen 500 made redundant from the club.

That is why tonights result was so important for Utd who are guaranteed to end their disappointing domestic campaign trophyless leaving pressure on boss Ruben Amorim to deliver Europa League glory to allow the Red Devils to qualify for next season's Champions League and with it the financial benefits.

Ratcliffe had also been critical of certain over paid and under performing players with Casemiro mentioned. The Brazilian had a steady game and twice sent first time passes which should have led to goals and when substituted was warmly applauded by the supporters.

In fact when Fernandes took his penalties Casemiro stood on the half-way line with his back to the action refusing to watch relying on the roar of the crowd to let him know the outcome.

Ironically United’s only home defeat across their last 28 Europa League matches at Old Trafford was against Real Sociedad in September 2022. But not tonight, the hosts finally looked like a team playing the United way and even allowing for the opposition going down to ten men they still looked the likely winners with Joshua Zirkzee having his best game for the home team who put on a performance which rolled back the years.

The question is can United build on this display not only to improve their League position but win the Europa League to salvage a season of under performing.