Deeney names the four Tottenham stars who could leave this summer including Son

Ex-Watford striker Troy Deeney has named the four Tottenham players who he believes will leave the club after a poor season under manager Ange Postecoglou.

The North Londoners sit 15th in the league, are out of both domestic cups and face a tough Frankfurt side in Thursday night’s Europa League clash. Postecoglou's side are now just two losses shy of equalling their all-time Premier League record of 19 - which they set during the 1993/94 and 2003/04. Players are starting to look towards the summer to escape the sinking ship under Postecoglou and Deeney thinks it was inevitable.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Deeney believes this is the case and named the four players he thinks could depart Spurs and look elsewhere to continue their career.

“For me, he's done a good job blooding the younger players and giving them the confidence to go and score a lot,'

“Brennan Johnson, what is he on, about 16 goals now? I think they're in a transition period, I think you could see the likes of Son (Heung-min) move on.

“Potentially (James) Maddison, (Yves) Bissouma, Richarlison, these guys will start moving on. And then obviously they have a lot of young players like Mikey Moore, but I still think they're a little bit like Chelsea.

“They need one, maybe two, older pros just to be like, "We don't do that here, this is how you win things". And that's the bit I think that they're missing.”

Deeney then took a dig at captain Son and suggested that Tottenham have no real leader they can rely upon to drag them out of their dire form which has continued throughout their campaign.

“Every time they lose, it's like, "Is he going to be sacked?"

“I'll say this again. What are Spurs? They've been trying to win a trophy forever. I don't know what the plan is, they've got loads of young talent, no real proper leaders as what I would describe as a leader.

“I look at Ryan Yates at Forest, while Morgan Gibbs-White is the (stand-in) captain, Ryan Yates is the heartbeat of that team.

“And when he plays, he's got the emotional connection with the fanbase, the players respond, he knows he's not the best player, but he's probably the most important to how they play. If you look at Spurs, who is that?”

Tottenham’s only hope of a trophy this season is the Europa League, failure to lift it will see their trophy drought stretch to an 18th year. This summer looks like it will be busy for the club but for the wrong reasons. If Deeney is right, the departure lounge heading away from the club will be filled this summer, and if the club sticks with Postecoglou, it will be very difficult to bring in the talent needed to turn the side around.