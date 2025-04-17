Postecoglou denies he faces make-or-break moment as Spurs manager

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou insists he's unconcerned about his position ahead of their Europa League clash at Eintracht Frankfurt.

With the quarterfinal aggregate score locked at 1-1, many are claiming Postecoglou's future could be decided by the result tonight.

Advertisement Advertisement

But the Australian insisted at yesterday's UEFA media conference: "Yeah, I don’t see it as salvaging the season, I see it as an opportunity to do something special, so it depends on your outlook on life mate, I don’t know. You’re at a point where you have got an opportunity to get to the semi-finals of a major competition.

"Obviously you know the challenge before you and that’s the bit you’re excited about. I don’t think it is about salvaging anything and you know these opportunities don’t come round very often even if you’re having a good season, so why not take it? That has kind of been the message to the players.

"Irrespective of everything else that has happened this year, we’re a game away from the final four of a major competition and we shouldn’t take that for granted in terms of something that is a regular occurrence because it certainly hasn’t been for this club, but we’ll try to take advantage of that."

Not thinking about future

Pushed about his future beyond the end of this season, Postecoglou insisted it was something he wasn't obsessing about.

He also stated: "Do I know? No, I’ve got no idea. We’ve got a game tomorrow night… but it’s not something I need to think about I don’t think. I’ve never thought about those kind of things in terms of what’s important. What’s important is we have a game tomorrow night that’s a massive opportunity for this group of players, for us as a team, for this football club to get to closer to achieving what everyone wants to achieve.

"I think anything else other than that, and particularly in terms of me, I don’t have much thought process that thinks about life or my career or what I’m doing in that way. What I do know is we have an opportunity to get to the final four of a major tournament and that’s where my focus is."

I don't care what people think of me

Postecoglou says he's never worried about his future, insisting it's just something that isn't in is make-up.

Indeed, he declared the pressure of the job isn't weighing on him, despite Tottenham's poor season so far.

"No, not at all, mate, because I don’t define my career and me as a person by what people think about me. I never have. Never will. If you don’t think I’m a good coach today, you won’t think I’m a good coach tomorrow, even if we win, mate. One game ain’t going to make a difference to that.

"You either think I’m capable of doing the job now or you don’t. That’s where I sit with these things. If people think that us winning tomorrow all of a sudden makes me a better manager than what I am today or us losing tomorrow somehow makes me a worse manager, I guess that’s their burden, not mine.

"I don’t think that way and I don’t think most people think that way. Or I’d like to think they don’t, in terms of their own sort of self esteem and who they are as people. I couldn’t care less. Really. I couldn’t care less. There’s no burden on me, there’s no anxiety on me.

"What I’m sitting here doing is thinking we’ve got a great opportunity to get to the final four of a major tournament. Mate, I’m not going to let that slip by without fighting tooth and nail for it irrespective of what may come the day after."