Celta boss Giraldez tips Juventus for Europa League glory

Celta Vigo manager Claudio Giraldez has described Juventus as favourites to win the UEFA Europa League ahead of Thursday’s Matchday 2 encounter in Spain.

The Italian giants visit Balaidos following an emphatic 5-0 victory over NEC Nijmegen in their opening league-phase fixture.

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Juventus are seeking consecutive European victories without conceding for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Giraldez praised the Bianconeri’s quality and acknowledged their status among the competition’s strongest contenders.

"We are really looking forward to the match," Giraldez told the media.

"We know it is a special game for everyone because we are playing against Juventus, one of the best teams in Europe and in history, and one of the top favorites to win the title."

"We cannot wait for the match to begin. We have what it takes to win but we have to believe in ourselves."