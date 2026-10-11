Spalletti reveals bigger ambition after Cagliari stalemate

Luciano Spalletti, Juventus manager, assessed his team's performance in Sardinia and explained the tactical management of Nico Gonzalez and Kolo Muani. He also revealed a detail about his exchange with his opposite number at the end of the game.

At the end of the away game against Cagliari, in the sixth round of Serie A and which ended in a 1-1 draw, Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti spoke to DAZN.

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Asked about the final incident in his argument with Fabio Pisacane, he said: "Nothing happened. I told Pisacane that they are good, they play well and they also know how to waste time. Nothing special: everything was normal".

Asked about the tactical set-up in attack and the impact it had in the second half in terms of filling the box, Spalletti assessed his options for the starting XI and the players' individual performances: "In the first half, after 25 minutes, I moved McKennie to the left and Nico Gonzalez did what Woltemade had been doing. He is a second striker and played in that position. He is also the best in our team in the air. When Kolo moves out of the box, he becomes more difficult to mark. You simply need the determination of those with a strong mentality".

Spalletti then continued: "What is at stake for me is not tonight's result, but ending a career well, because I am already 70 years old. I am not thinking about the result of the game, which we will miss later, but we put in a great performance. If you play like that, you win a lot of games. Kolo scored a goal at a difficult moment for us. We just need to build on that ability. He also deserves praise, even if he is a little angry, because these are games we have to win".

On the personality he has instilled in the team and a possible lack of character in the squad, the manager played down the issue: "What does that have to do with me? I should be able to manage the team's strengths. Then you try to add something, but these are all normal things".

Finally, he had a word on his duel with Cagliari defender Mina, and managing the decisive moments: "Just as last year, he gets us talking a little with his strong-player antics. There needs to be protection against certain actions, but the team that wins gets more incidents in its favour. We want to dictate the game, not simply limit ourselves to reacting when it happens".