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Niakhate set for Lyon return against Crystal Palace

Niakhate set for Lyon return against Crystal Palace
Niakhate set for Lyon return against Crystal PalaceANP / Sipa USA / Profimedia

Olympique Lyon defender Moussa Niakhate is expected to return to the squad for Thursday’s Europa League home clash against Crystal Palace.

The 30-year-old Senegal international suffered a hamstring injury during the international break, forcing him to miss the club’s 1-0 defeat to RC Lens on Friday.

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“He resumed training with us on Tuesday, and again today (Wednesday), albeit at a low intensity, but I think he’ll be in the squad,” said Lyon manager Paulo Fonseca.

His availability against the Premier League side had been uncertain, but Fonseca revealed that the centre-back should be included in the matchday squad.

However, Niakhate is likely to start on the bench, with Felix Bacher and Ruben Kluivert expected to retain their places in central defence.

The African has been a regular starter this season, featuring in eight matches and starting every appearance for the French club.

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