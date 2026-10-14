Crystal Palace vs Lyon: Confirmed team news as Lyon aim to get revenge against the Eagles

Lyon welcome Crystal Palace to the Groupama Stadium as the Europa League continues.

The Eagles have also made a winning start in this competition, after they beat Polish side Lech Poznan 4-0 at Selhurst Park last month. Palace have now lost just one of their last 12 matches in European competitions (W8 D3) and will enter the clash filled with confidence.

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Lyon, meanwhile, head into Thursday’s clash seeking to win six consecutive group stage/League Phase matches in the Europa League for the first time. The French side also made a winning start in the league phase of the Europa League, beating Anderlecht 2-1.

Crystal Palace vs Lyon team news

Lyon are without Lois Openda, Moussa Niakhate and Mohamed Ouedraogo are also in the treatment room.

For Palace boss Pierre Sage, Dean Henderson, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Chadi Riad are all ruled out due to injury

Crystal Palace vs Lyon predicted line ups

Lyon: Greif; Athekame, Mata, Kluivert, Vinicius; Bidstrup, Morton; Nuamah, Tolisso, Nakamura; Sulc

Crystal Palace: Benitez; Ahanor, Disasi, Richards; Khalaili, Timber, Wharton, Mitchell; Kamada, Pino; Strand Larsen

Crystal Palace vs Lyon kick off time

Both sides clash at the Groupama Stadium for a 17:45 UK time kick off.

Form

Lyon: Recent form: W–W–D–W–D–L

Palace: W–D–W–L–W–W

Key stats

Lyon have only won eight of their previous 27 meetings with English clubs (D10 L9) and have prevailed on just one occasion in eight encounters with London-based sides (D3 L4).

The previous meeting was a friendly on 5th August 2023, which Palace won 2–0 through goals from Jeffrey Schlupp and Odsonne Edouard.