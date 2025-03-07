Casemiro opens up on his Man Utd future: Everyone knows I'm a big character for the club

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has revealed that he is frustrated with his current game time under manager Ruben Amorim but respects his decisions as a coach.

The Brazilian midfielder frequently linked with a move away from Old Trafford and after joining from Real Madrid in 2022 has not had the impact many expected in recent years. Since the departure of former manager Erik ten Hag, he has found himself often watching from the bench under Amorim who has passively removed him from the first team.

Casemire played the entirety of Thursday's 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie and has now the team’s performance away from home which has feels was impressive.

"I'm happy with my game in particular, but the result could have been a little better," Casemiro said. "We controlled the game well, we had chances to score.

"We always see the negative side of things, but I know this stadium very well. I know how difficult it is to play here.

"The whole team suffered a lot. We controlled the game well, now it's time to play at home with our fans.”

When if he wants to play more this season, the midfielder revealed there is nothing he wants more but the decision is down to Amorim not himself.

"Me? Of course I want to play.

"But I always say, and these are my values, I respect the coach a lot, I respect the club. Every day I go to Carrington or Old Trafford I try to do my best.

"If a player is on the bench and is happy, that player is not worth anything for any team.

"Of course I want to play, I want to have more minutes, but the coach is the one who makes the decisions, and I have a lot of respect for him and for the club."

The 33-year-old veteran is United’s best paid asset and with his contract set to expire next year there is set to be more speculation surrounding his future to which he says it is too soon to talk about.

"It's too soon to talk about next season, but of course I have another year of contract and then an option," Casemiro said.

"We have important games, and on Sunday we have Arsenal. It's too soon to talk about next season.

"I'm here, I'm available, with total happiness, and I'm ready for the coach and the club. As everyone knows, I'm a big character for the club."