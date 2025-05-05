Kane on his first trophy: It’s been a long time coming, it feels sweet to win the title

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has opened up about winning the Bundesliga which is his first trophy in his career.

Kane’s 15-year wait for a senior trophy came to an end this weekend as Bayern won the Bundesliga thanks to Bayern Leverkusen’s 2-2 draw with Freiburg on Sunday. The England captain, who joined the side from Tottenham in 2023 celebrated in style with videos of him and his teammates popping champagne after the news was announced.

Speaking in a video posted to social media on Monday, Kane revealed what winning his first trophy meant to him as he silenced doubters who believed he would finish his career without any silverware.

“What a night last night, what a celebration with the players, with the staff,” Kane - sporting a Bayern Munich shirt - said in a video posted to social media on Monday. “I’m sure everyone’s feeling it a little bit this morning! But we’re here and I feel amazing.

“It’s been a long time coming, obviously a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication. it just feels sweet to win the title, the first one of my career.”

The 31-year-old is the leading scorer in the Bundesliga with 24 goals and second in the charts across Europe's top five leagues and has scored 80 goals and assisted another 22 for the club across his two seasons in Germany. He has seen him lose five major finals for both club and country for Tottenham and England meaning a trophy was a long time coming for Kane who will be relieved to finally claim his first piece of silverware in what has been an incredible career so far.