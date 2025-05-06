Bayern Munich chief Freund discusses Kane and Dier futures

Bayern Munich chief Christoph Freund insists Harry Kane isn't for sale.

With former Tottenham teammate Eric Dier leaving this summer, it's been suggested Kane could be tempted to follow his good friend out of Bayern.

Centre-back Dier is, according to French media sources, moving to Monaco after agreeing a pre-contract.

But Dier's departure will have no impact on Kane's future at Bayern, according to Freund: "Harry is generally very respected in the team. He gets along well with everyone.

"He is in top form and has integrated perfectly in Munich. Eric is of course a teammate he has played with for a very long time. But that doesn't affect Harry directly.

“It's not a topic."

Dier and the CWC

Meanwhile, Dier may not be considered by Bayern for the Club World Cup, with his deal expiring midway through the tournament.

"No, there have been no conversations. We will talk to him and then together decide what is most reasonable, says Freund.