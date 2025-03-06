Bayern Munich's Kimmich on his links to Arsenal: A decision will definitely be made soon

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has opened up about his future at the club as links with a move to Arsenal continue to grow.

The 30-year-old is currently set to become a free agent in the summer and whilst Bayern have offered him an extension the club have been left underwhelmed by his response. Despite his pivotal role in manager Vincent Kompany's squad, several clubs are circling the playmaker as his contract slowly runs down.

Interest from top clubs like Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain may sway the interest of the German international who stated that a decision will be made very soon about his unpredictable future.

"A decision will definitely be made soon," the midfielder said. The ball is not in my court. My plan was to do it before the international break. The club wanted it before the two Leverkusen games. I'm noticing that Max (Eberl) is honest and is fighting.

"It's not about squeezing out the last euro. I know that Max (Eberl) is very honest and is fighting. I really appreciate that. I also don't have the impression that I'm totally greedy. It's not about squeezing out the last euro. Max knows that. We had very good talks."

He spoke more on the timeline of his decision, which can often affect the club the player may land at next and also how fans may react to such an important decision which will have an impact on the rest of the season.

"My plan was to make my decision before the international break. The club didn't want that, which is legitimate. I appreciate that they gave me a lot of time. It was important to get off to a good start this season after a difficult last season and build a relationship with each other again.

"The club now wanted to have a decision before the two games against Leverkusen. For me, the injury complicated things a bit, without going into details. But there will be a decision soon. I don't know if it will be between both legs, but it will definitely be before the international break at the latest."

Bayern offers of a new deal had initially been withdrawn following the player's hesitant response, something that was confirmed by CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen on Wednesday. It is clear that with interest from elsewhere Kimmich is debating his future as he enters the final years of his career and it will not be long before his next club is confirmed with a move set for the start of the summer transfer window.