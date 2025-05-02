Amorim insists semi "not done" despite impressive Man Utd triumph

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim was delighted with his players for their 3-0 win at Athletic Bilbao on Thursday night.

United took control of their Europa League semifinal, with Dani Vivian sent off for the hosts midway through the first-half. All of United's goals also came before halftime through Casemiro and twice from Bruno Fernandes.

Speaking after the first-leg win, Amorim said: “I think the result is really good but we have to understand the result also, at the same time. We struggled a lot in the beginning, but the goal from Casemiro and the sending off changed the game. But that is a good thing, with a little bit of luck we managed to stay in the game and anything can change with one situation.

"I think we had opportunities to score one more. This is not done. They can do the same in Old Trafford because they are really strong, they are really intense. One sending off can happen in our stadium, so we need to be prepared.”

Amorim also said: “Even players like (Manuel) Ugarte have a lot of experience but he was a little bit nervous. Patrick (Dorgu) was a little bit nervous. It’s a semi-final, of course it’s not the Champions League but it’s a European competition, so these kind of players like Casemiro, Harry (Maguire), Bruno Fernandes help a lot.”

Luck going our way in Europe

Asked why United have performed better in the Europa League than domestically, Amorim insists the reason was simple.

He explained, “There is something in life and in sport: luck. We suffered some goals in the Premier League sometimes and we start the game losing 1-0 and then it’s really hard. In the Europa League we had some luck this year in the key moments and then we play well.

“It’s not Champions League, it’s not because of that. We know that we are underperforming this season. We want to give something to our fans, because we feel that support every day, no matter what position we are in the table.”