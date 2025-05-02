Athletic Bilbao defender Yeray: We must not give up for Man Utd visit

Athletic Bilbao defender Yeray Alvarez refuses to give up on their Europa League semifinal after last night's hammering by Manchester United at San Mames.

United took control of the tie with a 3-0 first-leg win on Basque soil.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, Yeray said: "It's been a hard blow, we came in with spirits high.

"But we still have 90 minutes left, we have confidence, and we need to go there to make the comeback and try to turn it around.

"The word 'confidence' is what we need to focus on, and go there with the greatest of hopes."