Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde: Man Utd finishing the difference

Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde felt Manchester United's finishing was the difference for last night's 3-0 defeat at San Mames.

United took control of their Europa League semifinal, with Dani Vivian sent off for the hosts midway through the first-half. All of United's goals also came before halftime through Casemiro and twice from Bruno Fernandes.

Valverde said afterwards: "We didn’t manage the first goal, that tension. When you lose 3-0, it means they were clinical, and we weren’t in the chances we had.

"Teams like United don’t forgive, they are very solid in the final third. We need to learn from these kinds of things.

"It's clear that we got a very bad result, but we have to play it. We’re not giving anything up, knowing that we have a very unfavourable result."