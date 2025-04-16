Amorim confirms Zirkzee is out for the rest of the season and Onana will return this week

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has spoken to the press ahead of their clash with Lyon in the Europa League Quarter-Finals.

Old Trafford welcomes the Ligue 1 side in what will be another tough game for both sides. The winners of this contest on aggregate will take on either Rangers or Athletic Bilbao in the semi-finals at the beginning of May. Amorim first confirmed that striker Joshua Zirkee will miss the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury.

Zirkzee out for the rest of the season

"Joshua is out for the season. He is not going to play anymore this season. We must prepare him for next season. It is hard for any player to stop, but it's football. He has to be ready to recover."

Amorim then confirmed that goalkeeper Andre Onana will return to the side after missing the clash against Newcastle United at the weekend as concerns around his future at the club continue to grow.

“(Andre) Onana will play tomorrow.

"I think as a former coach and a player, I try to do things that can help a player in this situation. We talk about managing players physically, but we also have to manage them mentally. This week, my thinking was to put Onana to play.

"I am trying to be clear on things and make the valuation. Andre (Onana) is ready to return and to start this game."

The importance of the Champions League

The Portuguese head coach was next questioned on on the importance of getting Champions League qualification and how it may affect their budget going forward if they do miss out once again.

“If you have Champions League, you know you have a better budget to put forward a different team next season. I think it is something we will discover next season.

"I think it is about the budget when planning for next season. The Champions League can change everything. If you are in the Champions League, you play top teams on a Wednesday and at the weekend. This is the best thing. But we need to have the best team. That is important when we make a plan for next season."

The whole squad needs improving this summer

The summer transfer window is expected to be an extremely busy period for United who are reportedly set to let go of several players who are considered dead wood. Amorim revealed that the whole team need to be improved from top to bottom.

"We need to improve every position on the field; goalkeeper is the same. If our team scores more goals and our strikers are better, we will defend better. Sometimes you have a season where you are underperforming. We are going to make that evaluation for any position in the squad."

Onana deserves to return

Finally, he wrapped by speaking once again on Onana and revealed that he believes he deserves to start against Lyon despite his mistakes in the first leg.

“When I made that decision in the last week, I talked with Andre and that is important for me to explain what I am thinking. I have the conversation (with my coaches) but it is my decision in the end. I think Andre deserves to return to the competition."