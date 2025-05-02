Amorim: Best Man Utd game Hojlund has played for me

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim was full of praise for Rasmus Hojlund after their 3-0 Europa League semifinal win at Athletic Bilbao.

Hojlund won the penalty and saw Dani Vivian sent off for United's first goal of the night.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It's hard to say but I think it was the best game that he had with me as a coach,” said Amorim afterwards.

“He helped the team a lot. He secured the ball and made the runs, and then decided quite well. It's a good moment for him but like Harry (Maguire) he needs to understand that everything can change.

"Let's focus on the next one. This is in the past, we have a tough one on Sunday against Brentford and then again in the second leg.”

On Maguire, he added: “I think it's a good lesson for all the players that sometimes you have some moments that you think I will never recover from this or that.

“Anything can happen. It's not just Harry. The history of this game can tell you lot. It looks like we are struggling a lot, but then everything changes and people say it's the best game of the season.

"We have to understand that the players have some moments in their life where they have to just keep working, and things can change.”