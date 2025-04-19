Andre Onana handed Man United lifeline as transfer plans revealed

Man United are expected to prioritise signing outfield players over a goalkeeper to replace Andre Onana in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to The Mirror, Man United are hoping to sign a striker, two midfielders, a centre-back, and at least one wing-back this summer.

Ruben Amorim is expected to have a fairly limited transfer budget, meaning he is likely to stick with Onana, 29, for the time being, at least.

The Cameroon international has made a number of costly errors so far this season, notably being responsible for both of Lyon’s goals in their 2-2 Europa League quarter-final first leg.

The report suggests that the plan to stick by Onana will only change if they receive an offer of around £20 million for the ‘keeper.

Onana is reportedly subject to interest from the Saudi Pro League but no club has made an official move for him just yet.