Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea joined by giant Euro duo in Rashford pursuit
Portugal chiefs make contact with Fenerbahce coach Mourinho
Hansi Flick provided Robert Lewandowski injury update
RB Leipzig reveal Sesko asking price amid Premier League interest

Andre Onana handed Man United lifeline as transfer plans revealed

Alex Roberts
Andre Onana handed Man United lifeline as transfer plans revealed
Andre Onana handed Man United lifeline as transfer plans revealedAction Plus
Man United are expected to prioritise signing outfield players over a goalkeeper to replace Andre Onana in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to The Mirror, Man United are hoping to sign a striker, two midfielders, a centre-back, and at least one wing-back this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ruben Amorim is expected to have a fairly limited transfer budget, meaning he is likely to stick with Onana, 29, for the time being, at least. 

The Cameroon international has made a number of costly errors so far this season, notably being responsible for both of Lyon’s goals in their 2-2 Europa League quarter-final first leg. 

The report suggests that the plan to stick by Onana will only change if they receive an offer of around £20 million for the ‘keeper.

Onana is reportedly subject to interest from the Saudi Pro League but no club has made an official move for him just yet.

Mentions
Europa LeagueOnana AndreManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball Transfers