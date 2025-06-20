Nadia Nadim surprisingly picked for Denmark’s Euro squad

Nadia Nadim has been selected for the Danish squad for the upcoming European championships

Nadia Nadim has very surprisingly been included in the 23-man squad that Danish national team coach Andrée Jeglertz has selected for the upcoming European Championships. You can see the 23 players here.

The 37-year-old striker is among the 23 players selected for the Women's EURO in Switzerland, after she has not made an appearance for the Danish national team for more than a year and a half.

Nadim has played 105 games for Denmark and scored 38 goals, but a couple of serious knee injuries have left their mark on her career in recent seasons.

On loan from AC Milan at Swedish Hammarby, she has played seven matches and scored a goal this spring, and at the end of May, the veteran was on the bench in the Nations League match against Wales in Odense without getting on the field.

National coach Andrée Jeglertz's squad also includes the 27-year-old offensive player Rikke Marie Madsen, who played her last international match in February 2024.

The Everton player gave birth to daughter Frida last October and already made a comeback for her club team in March. She played a handful of games before the season ended, which was enough to convince the national coach.

Karen Holmgaard has also fought her way back into the squad after an involuntary break, while younger players such as Alberte Vingum, Emma Færge, Isabella Obaze, Cornelia Kramer all will make their final round debut.

Established profiles such as Pernille Harder, Sanne Troelsgaard, Stine Ballisager, Katrine Veje and Signe Bruun will of course also travel to Switzerland, while there was no place for Sofie Svava and Mille Gejl this time.

The 24-year-old Lyon player and the 25-year-old Crystal Palace player have featured in the last two finals and have been regularly selected under Jeglertz, but have been left out this time.

On 4 July Denmark meets Sweden in Geneva in the first match. Four days later, Denmark face Germany in Basel, before finishing the group against Poland in Lucerne on July 12.

The top two teams from each group advance to the quarter-finals.

The squad for the European Championships in Switzerland:

Keepers: Maja Bay Ostergaard, Alberte Vingum and Kathrine Larsen.

Field players: Stine Ballisager, Katrine Veje, Emma Faerge, Sanne Troelsgaard, Isabella Obaze, Sara Thrige, Frederikke Thogersen, Karen Holmgaard, Sara Holmgaard, Janni Thomsen, Emma Snerle, Josefine Hasbo, Kathrine Kühl, Rikke Marie Madsen, Pernille Harder, Signe Bruun, Cornelia Kramer, Amalie Vangsgaard, Sofie Bredgaard and Nadia Nadim.