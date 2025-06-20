Mamelodi Sundowns eye upset in clash with Dortmund

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is hoping for the perfect conditions to spring a surprise against Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund when they face off at the Club World Cup.

The South Africans currently lead Group F after edging South Korea’s Ulsan HD 1-0 in their opener but anticipate a tough challenge at the TQL Stadium.

“Upsets can happen when the mental conviction of the team is strong and their emotional connection is so strong that magic can happen,” Cardoso told a press conference.

“And that's what I will try to create as an ambiance in the team; ambition, conviction, determination and the right emotion to play such a game and produce a good result.

“We're going to play against a team that is very aggressive. It's a team that scores 40% of their goals from counter pressings.”

Sundowns will face Brazilian club Fluminense in their final group match next Wednesday.