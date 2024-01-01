England captain Kane: We want to end hurt from 2020

England captain Harry Kane has vowed to avenge the hurt of Wembley in 2021.

The Three Lions are through to the final of Euro 2024, where they will take on Spain.

Despite their early struggles at this tournament, England are in the final after beating Netherlands 2-1 in the semi final.

“We are going to give everything to win,” Kane said post-game.

“We missed it by one step in the last Euros. That hurt us for a long time.

“I know it hurt the nation for a long time. We’ve worked extremely hard to get to this moment and we’re going to do everything possible to bring back that trophy.”