Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
PSG midfielder could join Man United in HUGE transfer move
Koeman urged to end international career of Liverpool captain Van Dijk
Man Utd midfielder wanted by Fulham in shock transfer

UNCOVERED: Bellingham lost rag with Southgate during England Euros final defeat

UNCOVERED: Bellingham lost rag with Southgate during England Euros final defeat
UNCOVERED: Bellingham lost rag with Southgate during England Euros final defeat
UNCOVERED: Bellingham lost rag with Southgate during England Euros final defeatLaLiga
England star Jude Bellingham had an angry exchange with manager Gareth Southgate at the Euro 2024 final.

The Three Lions went down to Spain by a 2-1 scoreline on Sunday in Germany.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per ESPN, Bellingham was upset with Southgate during the game about not making changes fast enough.

The 21-year-old “lost it” with his manager on the sidelines, which eventually resulted in substitutions.

England replaced Harry Kane with Ollie Watkins with an hour gone, while Cole Palmer came on ten minutes later and scored.

"It's really disappointing because at some point we do have to deliver, but there are experiences and there's things we can take from this tournament going forward," Bellingham said.

"I suppose if you look at everything negatively, nothing will ever change. So it's important we pick the positives and the negatives together and find a way to one day get England over the line. I came here to win. We came here to win. Like I said, there's experiences that we can take going into the next one."

Mentions
EuroBellingham JudeReal MadridPremier LeagueLaLiga
Related Articles
Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham: England losing like that is heart-breaking
Villa striker Watkins insists England teammate Bellingham deserves Ballon d'Or
Bellingham escapes England ban ahead of Switzerland showdown