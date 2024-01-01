Bellingham escapes England ban ahead of Switzerland showdown

England have received a boost ahead of their Euro 2024 quarter final against Switzerland

The Three Lions have learned that attacking midfielder Jude Bellingham is free to play on Saturday.

Bellingham has been given a suspended one-match ban as a result of a gesture he made in the round of 16 win over Slovakia.

The ban has been suspended for a year and he has also been fined £25,400.

Bellingham stated post-game that his gesture was "an inside-joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game", stating that he had "nothing but respect for how Slovakia played.”

In contrast to Bellingham being permitted to play on Saturday, Turkey defender Merih Demiral has been handed a two-match ban for a gesture he made in their win over Austria